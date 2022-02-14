1 min read.Updated: 14 Feb 2022, 11:22 AM ISTLivemint
Kotak Fortune Maximiser: This life insurance plan will help customers accumulate a corpus to fulfil their larger goals without the financial burden
Listen to this article
Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Kotak Life) today announced the launch of Kotak Fortune Maximiser - a limited pay participating endowment plan, which can be tailored as per customer requirement to help plan for a better future. This life insurance plan will help customers accumulate a corpus to fulfil their larger goals without the financial burden.
Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd., said, "We proudly introduce Kotak Fortune Maximiser – a plan that caters to all life stages of an individual to meet their various life goals. This product is true to our mission of bringing assurance to people’s lives and delivering value through protection and long-term saving."