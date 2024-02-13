Insurance: How is your plan an investment instrument too? 5 key reasons explained
Life insurance savings plans such as endowment, money-back, or Unit-Linked Insurance Plans enable investors to accumulate wealth over time. These policies are meant to help individuals achieve their long-term financial goals
At the time of buying an insurance plan, investors often consider assured returns as key incentive, while wealth generation is seen secondary, if at all. Investment experts, however, often assert that a well-chosen insurance plan not only offers good returns, helping investors accumulate wealth over a period of time, but also provide insurance benefits at the same time.