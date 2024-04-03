Magma Insurance partners with Suryoday Bank to offer health insurance. Details here
The collaboration between Magma HDI General Insurance and Suryoday Small Finance Bank aims to enhance access to health insurance, particularly in rural areas where Suryoday Bank holds a significant presence.
Magma HDI General Insurance Company and Suryoday Small Finance Bank have partnered under a Corporate Agency Agreement to provide health insurance to Suryoday Bank’s Commercial Vehicle Loan customers. This strategic alliance aims to enhance access to health insurance by utilizing Suryoday Bank’s widespread presence in both urban and rural areas.
