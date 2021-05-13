Max Bupa launches Senior First health insurance policy. Check details

Max Bupa health insurance on Thursday launched ‘Senior First’, a tailor-made plan for providing healthcare services to senior citizens. The plan is available in Gold and Platinum category, with sum insured in the range of ₹5 lakh- ₹25 lakh.

Krishnan Ramachandran, MD and CEO, Max Bupa Health Insurance said, "Currently, senior citizens face several challenges while purchasing health insurance. This includes undue hassles of going through mandatory medical tests, policy denial due to chronic pre-existing conditions, high premium, inadequate coverage, high co-pay options, amongst others."

To help customers overcome the current challenges in purchasing health insurance for senior citizens, the plan comes with several features, including no mandatory pre-issuance medical tests, health check-ups from day one, and hassle-free claims process.

"Senior First plan includes coverage options of up to ₹25 lakh with no sub-limits on common health conditions like cataract, knee replacement, etc," MaxBupa said in a release.

One of the key features of the product is the ReAssure benefit which is triggered with the first claim itself and is an unlimited sum insured benefit. One can make as many claims as required in the same policy year, for the same or different illnesses.

In a nutshell, this feature will enable senior citizens to cover their unforeseen medical expenditure towards all kinds of diseases, including covid-19 and critical illnesses like kidney failure, and cancer, when patients often need hospitalization multiple times a year.

Bhabatosh Mishra, Director – Products, Underwriting & Claims, Max Bupa Health Insurance said, “The Senior First plan will enable senior citizens to get comprehensive coverage which is critical to protect against unforeseen medical expenditure towards all kind of illnesses, including Covid-19. It’s also a great way children can protect their parents against unforeseen health challenges.’’

Senior First is a cashless product and the safeguard benefit offers 100% coverage for otherwise non-payable expenses such as PPE kit, gloves, oxygen masks, conveyance charges and more. The product also covers expenses incurred during all-day care treatments, requiring more than 2 hours of hospitalization, including angiography, dialysis, and radiotherapy.

The plan also includes 'no-claim bonus' benefit to reward customers for staying healthy. Additionally, policy buyers can choose their own co-payment as per their financial health and can swap co-payments for a deductible.

Besides, the policy terms and conditions have been written without jargons.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.