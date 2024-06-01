Health insurance: New rule for faster cashless approvals might get off to a slow start
Stuck in the hospital waiting for your medical insurance claim to be approved? India’s insurance regulator has asked insurers to process cashless approvals faster, but its mandate is unlikely to ease the plight of policyholders any time soon
The insurance regulator’s recent rule changes to make life easier for policyholders will likely require a sectoral overhaul before patients are able to get discharged from hospitals faster.