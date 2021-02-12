Met with an accident? Know costs you may incur despite motor insurance

3. Negligence of workshop manager: When you send your car for repair at the network garage, the surveyor asks for all pictures related to damaged parts from the workshop manager which helps them to settle the claim. However, if a manager fails to share some of the pictures with surveyor, the insurer won’t settle the claim for the said parts. For instance, if in an accident, the windshield is damaged and the workshop manager fails to share the picture with the insurer, then you will have to bear the cost of repairing the windshield despite being covered under insurance policy.