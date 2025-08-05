Switching jobs? You can retain your company health cover—but only if you act fast
If you are switching jobs, you can convert your employer’s group health insurance into an individual plan. This helps retain waiting-period benefits for pre-existing diseases, especially for elderly parents.
If you're switching jobs, don’t forget to carry forward your health insurance. Most salaried employees in India are covered under a group health policy offered by their employer. While this cover may seem like a safety net, it lapses the moment you leave your job—unless you takeaction.
Many employees don’t realise they can convert their group health cover into a regular health insurance plan when they leave a company. This provision allows you to retain continuity benefits—such as the waiting period already served for pre-existing diseases.