Mint Explainer | What potential commission caps could mean for insurers

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) is expected to soon release proposals on insurance distribution and commissions.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) is expected to soon release proposals on insurance distribution and commissions.
Industry executives Mint spoke to said the proposed discussion paper could involve a layer-wise bifurcation of commission caps, with individual agents least affected, followed by the agency channel, while banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) could be the most affected. Mint explains.
Industry executives Mint spoke to said the proposed discussion paper could involve a layer-wise bifurcation of commission caps, with individual agents least affected, followed by the agency channel, while banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) could be the most affected. Mint explains.
What is the proposed commission structure?
Commission limits, according to industry executives, could vary by distribution channel. Individual agents would have the smallest cap, followed by agencies, with banks and NBFCs potentially receiving the highest ceiling. The differentiated structure reflects the varying costs involved in different distribution models. Insurers use agents, point-of-sale persons (POSPs), brokers, corporate agents, and insurance marketing firms, in addition to banks and NBFCs, to distribute policies.
Why is Irdai looking at commissions?
The proposed changes aim to address mis-selling by reducing the incentive to push policies for high upfront payouts. A life insurance executive said the industry would welcome the regulator's approach, adding that “the regulator makes decisions keeping in mind the benefit to the policyholders”.
The executive added that the current regime resulted in very high commission charges. The proposed shift could spread payments over the policy's life rather than concentrating them at the time of sale.
Why are distributors concerned?
A change in commission caps could affect the economics of different distribution channels. An insurance broker said insurers are a “variable-pay employment industry” and rely heavily on agency, POSPs, brokers, corporate agents and insurance marketing firms rather than direct employees. The broker explained that distribution involves costs beyond the commission paid to the salesperson. Apart from the agency model, these channels require capital investment and therefore entail costs.
Could bancassurance be affected?
Insurers and brokers alike mentioned that commission changes would affect the bancassurance channel. If the changes significantly affect bancassurance, they could directly impact insurance penetration, said another insurance broker.
The broker pointed to banks' presence across tier-II and tier-III cities and smaller districts, where their networks are used to expand insurance coverage. Bancassurance lost share at every major life insurer in the June quarter. SBI Life drew 54% of its individual new business premium from banks, down from 57% a year ago, while HDFC Life's bank channel slipped from 60% to 57% of individual annualized premium equivalent. At ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, the channel fell from 29.7% to 27.4% of total annual premium equivalent. Even at Life Insurance Corporation of India, where agents write almost everything, the bank share thinned from 4.23% to 3.38%.
Industry executives are pushing for an effort-based incentive structure. Given that individual agents need to put in greater effort to find customers and sell insurance products, insurers argue that curbs on incentives should be minimal. However, a banker can cross-sell to a pool of account holders; therefore, the effort put in through the bancassurance channel is not as high. This could lead to steeper caps for this sales channel.
What could the changes mean for insurers?
The impact could depend on how heavily an insurer relies on each distribution channel and how the final caps are structured. “Those who rely more on the bancassurance channel are likely to be more affected if the caps are put in place,” said a life insurance executive.
Commission expenses at major private life insurers increased in 2025-26, led by SBI Life at 20%, while LIC's declined 3.4%.
The proposed changes could therefore require insurers to reassess the economics of distribution, particularly if compensation is shifted from upfront payments to payouts over the policy term.
Could enforcement be a challenge?
Another insurance broker said regulatory enforcement involves several stages, including an inspection, a draft report, a response from the insurer or intermediary, a show-cause notice, a personal hearing and finally a warning or penalty. The process, he said, “usually takes 5-6 years to conclude”.
The effectiveness of any new commission regime could depend not only on the caps themselves but also on how breaches are identified and enforcement is carried out, said a person aware of the matter. All the people spoke on the condition of anonymity.