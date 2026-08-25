Mint Explainer | Why Irdai barred four insurers from opening new branches

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has barred four insurers–Acko General Insurance, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Pramerica Life Insurance and Edelweiss Life Insurance–from opening new branches for six months after finding lapses in following regulatory expenses of management (EoM) limits in FY25. Mint takes a look at what this means for the companies.
What does the order say?
The four insurers breached their EoM limits for the second consecutive year in FY25. Only Niva Bupa was granted forbearance in FY24, while the other three had previously been denied it. All four insurers had requested a forbearance again this time, but were refused despite the General Insurance and Life Insurance Council recommending leniency.