Unpacking the moratorium clause: Your rights in life and health insurance claims
Summary
- As per India’s insurance laws, insurers cannot reject a claim on the grounds of non-disclosure of an existing disease or misstatement after 3 years in the case of life insurance policies and 5 years for health policies. And yet, conditions apply.
The fatal shooting of Brian Thompson, who was chief executive of UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s insurance arm, has turned the spotlight on insurance companies rejecting policyholders’ claims for various reasons. In India, insurance laws offer policyholders a powerful tool they can invoke if insurance companies reject their claims arbitrarily. But it may still require some running around before getting insurance companies to pay up.
Take the case of Kolkata-based Sabita Mukherjea, who had been hospitalized due to a respiratory tract infection. “First, the insurer did not approve the cashless claim and later rejected the reimbursement claim saying hospitalisation was not necessary. I had paid more than seven premiums in the policy," Mukherjea said.