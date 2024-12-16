Unpacking the moratorium clause: Your rights in life and health insurance claims

However, if you increase the insurance cover in the ported policy, the moratorium period will start afresh on the increased sum insured. If you had a cover of ₹10 lakh in the original health insurance policy and ₹30 lakh in the ported policy, the original ₹10 lakh cover will have a remaining moratorium period of three years and the additional ₹20 lakh will have a five-year moratorium period. Also, if you include a no-claim bonus of, say, ₹10 lakh in the ported policy, the new 5-year moratorium will apply only to ₹10 lakh.