Narayana Health Insurance: Is the ₹1 crore cover your affordable safety net?
Narayana Health Insurance launches 'Aditi', offering a ₹1 crore coverage at ₹10,000 premium, viewed as a private sector response to Ayushman Bharat. However, experts criticize the limited coverage and restrictions on treatment locations and procedures.
Narayana Health Insurance, a venture by Bengaluru-based hospital chain Narayana Health, announced its first product, a ‘family floater’ policy called ‘Aditi’, offering a ‘comprehensive coverage’ of ₹1 crore for a premium of ₹10,000 per year.