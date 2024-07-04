Need cash fast? Here’s how you can borrow money against your life insurance policy
Borrowing against an insurance policy offers a convenient method to access funds by using the cash value of your existing life insurance policy as collateral. This cash value represents the accumulated savings within your life insurance plan.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recently introduced a change aimed at benefiting policyholders by allowing them to utilize the accumulated funds in their life insurance policy’s cash value through a policy loan feature. This allows access to financial assistance for unforeseen needs without the necessity of surrendering the entire policy.