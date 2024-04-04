Insurance
New health insurance regulator may arrive faster than we thought
Summary
- The proposed sectoral watchdog would also address issues such as standardization of treatment costs and fast settlement of claims
New Delhi: A brand-new regulator for health insurance may be among the first proposals to be signed off by the next government, with the Union finance ministry seeking early consultations, two people aware of the matter said.
