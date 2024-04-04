New health insurance regulator may arrive faster than we thought

According to official estimates, about a third of India's population lacks health cover despite rising healthcare costs, even as existing health policies have high premiums. Swiss Re estimates India's overall insurance penetration in FY24 at 3.8% in India and 6.5% globally. Penetration for life insurance in India for the year is projected to be at 2.9%, and for non-life at 1%. Insurance penetration is measured as a percentage of total premiums collected to the country's gross domestic product (GDP). It is one of the parameters used to assess the level of development of the insurance sector in a country. It is still quite low in India.