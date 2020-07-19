‘Digitization drive will help insurers cut costs’

As Lockdown 1.0 came about, there was a sense of panic, especially among customers. As an industry, we were well-positioned to manage risk and crisis, and this enabled us to quickly roll out business strategies which ensured the customers’ savings and investments continue with us towards their goals. On the customers’ side, the uncertainty led to them holding on to cash, for the here-and-now requirements, rather than continuing their investments towards long-term goals. This shift impacted the topline, and was visible in the industry’s Q1 numbers, with several players having negative growth, and a few of us having muted or flat growth. Having said that, as the industry responded quickly to the new normal that was emerging around us—from realigning business models, introducing new-age products, moving to digitization swiftly, and the regulator introducing customer-centric policies to meet the changing needs of customers—I hope the year will end with some positive changes.