'Insurance is much more than only income tax benefits'

Even today, many individuals purchase life insurance plans primarily as a tax-saving product, without evaluating its features or understanding the benefits such a plan can offer. Like any other important purchase, one must be extremely prudent while purchasing a life insurance policy, too. As a rule of thumb, it is always advisable to choose a financial option that offers the mutual benefits of wealth protection, flexibility, value appreciation, and tax savings. A life insurance plan does it all. To select the appropriate insurance policy, it is important to map it with one’s individual profile. Also, it is important to make note that the main purpose of a life insurance plan is to act as an income replacement tool. Therefore, if the sum assured is too small, it might not suffice the future financial requirements of your loved ones. It is thereby wise to consider various factors such as age, income, liabilities, age of retirement etc. before arriving at the adequate sum insured value.