‘There is a case for the tenure of Covid-19 policies to be extended’

The average claim size for us is close to ₹1.1 lakh. In the initial months, the claim size was higher but that’s because most of them were ICU and critical care claims. Now even people who are asymptomatic are getting themselves hospitalized and insurers have to pay. Claim size has gone down because of such claims, but when you look at it on a category-to-category basis, it has not come down. For example, an ICU claim size is still the same as it was in March-April.