2.5 crores subscribers enrolled under Atal Pension Yojana: PFRDA

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority ( PFRDA ) today said that a total of 2.5 crores subscribers are enrolled under the Atal Pension Yojana(APY) scheme.

PFRDA also announced the crossing of ₹5 lakh crore Assets Under Management (AUM) mark. The subscriber’s contributions under the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) have jointly contributed to this landmark figure, over a period of 12 years.

In a statement issued by the PFRDA, it said " The growth in NPS subscribers has also been remarkable over the years with 70.40 lakhs employees joining the scheme from the government sector and 24.24 lakhs from the non-government sector."

It further added that,"In its endeavor to make the subscriber registration, the exit process and processing other service requests seamless and subscriber friendly, has been regularly introducing new methods of subscriber authentication such as OTP/ eSign based onboarding, Offline Aadhaar-based onboarding, third party onboarding after KYC verification, e-nomination, e-exit for NPS Subscribers etc."

Shri Supratim Bandyopadhyay, Chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), said that achieving ₹5 lakh crore AUM is a major achievement which reflects the subscribers have faith in PFRDA and NPS.

He also added that," A robust and unique architecture with efficient systems and professional fund managers delivering market based returns enabling our subscriber to accumulate their retirement corpus. During this pandemic, a growing realisation of both corporates and individuals has emerged that retirement planning is not a mere saving or tax benefit choice, witnessed by NPS enrolment growing almost 14% during this challenging period."

As on 10 October, the total number of subscribers under NPS and Atal Pension Yojana has crossed 3.76 crores and the Asset under Management (AUM) has grown to ₹5,05,424 crores.

