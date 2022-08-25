38% of policyholders saw premiums rise by up to 50%: LocalCircles Survey

NEW DELHI: Are you among the lucky ones to be covered under a government healthcare or insurance scheme? If not, the uncertainty of being without health cover or having to pay a higher premium than last year for you and your family’s health insurance cover must be a daunting task. The government’s promise of “Universal Healthcare for All" by 2030 is a much-awaited dream for all who routinely dip into their savings to pay for medical/accident insurance, but remain worried about costs that may not be covered by the insurance policy bought.

