5 things to consider when buying health insurance amid covid pandemic

To avoid paying out of your own pockets, choose a health policy that does not have a co-payment scheme. Agrawal said, “You should also make sure that the sub-limits on treatment have an affordable capping, especially if one is hospitalised for some severe ailment and the expected amount exceeds the actual medical bill. Thus, it would be best to avoid such circumstances by buying a comprehensive health policy. The policy will help reduce the out-of-pocket expenses up to a specific limit." However, other than paying premiums, you will still have to compulsorily pay a certain percentage of your medical bill, despite coverage.