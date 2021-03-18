74% FDI cap in insurance sector is upper limit, not compulsion: FM Sitharaman

In 2015, the government hiked the FDI cap in the insurance sector from 26% to 49%. Increase in FDI will help improve life insurance penetration in the country. "This move will help increase avenues to bring in capital inflows in order to realise the full potential of Insurance in the country. This move will help strengthen the sector and also help further penetration of insurance in the country, which still is far behind the world average," commented Shanai Ghosh, executive director and chief executive officer, Edelweiss General Insurance.