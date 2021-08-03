75% of those retiring in 18 months lack adequate health insurance: Study

Vishwajeet Parashar, EVP & chief marketing officer, Bajaj Capital said, "The findings of the survey highlights the fact that medical inflation is becoming a big concern for the retirees, both, who have retired and those who are retiring in the near future. Although there is no fixed rule, based on the city of residence and the type of hospitals in the area where one lives, the amount of coverage may be determined. Keeping the right coverage and buying the right health insurance is the key to keep the savings secure for the retirees."