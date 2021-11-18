82% of insurance buyers prefer physical copy of the policy document: Survey

“With the contribution of insurance to GDP having risen sharply in the last one year, it is important to also make buyers feel safe about their investment. Most companies still ask for the original paper document while processing the claim. The insurance regulator must consider restoring section 4 and mandating issuing physical copies of the policy document at the earliest in the interest of buyers," said Mehul Desai, former President and current Managing Committee member of BMPA. He is also a Governing Council (GC) Member of the All India Federation of Master Printers (AIFMP).