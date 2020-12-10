A-rated health plans for you

For individual plans, the sums insured are ( ₹5 lakh, ₹10 lakh, ₹20 lakh and ₹50 lakh). In each of these, the ages are 30, 45, 60 and 75 years. For family floater plans, there are four sum insured ( ₹5 lakh, ₹10 lakh, ₹20 lakh and ₹50 lakh) and two age categories—eldest insured is 30 years old or 45 years old. For the first category of eldest person being 30, the cover is for three people, two adults and one child. For the 45-years category, the cover is for two adults and two children.