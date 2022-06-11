AAR rules GST payable on medical health insurance premium for employees

The Telangana Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) has ruled that GST is payable on medical health insurance premiums for employees even by municipal and other statutory bodies that get tax exemption on various services they provide. The Telangana AAR ruling came on an application filed by M/s. Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board that wanted to know whether it is liable pay GST on medical insurance premiums it paid to provide health insurance to the employees, pensioners and their family members.