About 68% Indians have inadequate health insurance coverage: Survey

About 68% Indians have inadequate health insurance coverage: Survey1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 12:58 AM IST
Among other details, the insurance company said that though 60 percent say they understand the policy terms and conditions, but their awareness is primarily limited to cash treatment, accident cover, and 100 per cent bill payment.
About 68 percent of Indians have less than ₹10 lakh in health insurance coverage, while 27 percent have less than ₹5 lakh, revealed a survey conducted by insurance company ACKO in six Indian metro cities.
