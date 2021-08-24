ABSLI announces up to 15% cut in premium rates of its ABSLI DigiShield Plan

Commenting on the premium price reduction of ABSLI DigiShield Plan, Kamlesh Rao, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, said, “…With a rise in demand for term plans, we have consciously announced a reduction in premium for ABSLI DigiShield Plan, a hyper-personalized term plan offering, to suit our customer’s ever-evolving monetary needs. We urge customers to take benefit of this reduced premium pricing of this holistic term plan, providing financial protection for self and loved ones."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}