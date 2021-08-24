Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ABSLI announces up to 15% cut in premium rates of its ABSLI DigiShield Plan

ABSLI announces up to 15% cut in premium rates of its ABSLI DigiShield Plan

ABSLI Digishield plan allows a customer to enjoy a guaranteed recurring income starting from age 60 years through the Survival Benefit Option.
1 min read . 01:50 PM IST Livemint

  • ABSLI DigiShield Plan also provides various premium payment terms, policy tenures and death benefit pay-out options to satisfy unique customer requirements.

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), has announced a reduction premium rates of ABSLI DigiShield Plan by up to 15%, making it one of the most competitive offerings in the term insurance space. This plan caters to the unique protection needs of customers and can be personalised.

"Unlike traditional term plans, ABSLI Digishield plan allows a customer to enjoy a guaranteed recurring income starting from age 60 years through the Survival Benefit Option. Further, it provides unique flexibility to reduce the sum assured at pre-defined retirement age, allowing customers to align their cover as per their outstanding liabilities and the life stage," the insurer said.

ABSLI DigiShield Plan offers extensive flexibility by offering multiple plan options to choose from, joint life protection, critical illness cover, and rider options to tailor-make a distinctive protection solution for the customers and their loved ones.

Commenting on the premium price reduction of ABSLI DigiShield Plan, Kamlesh Rao, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, said, “…With a rise in demand for term plans, we have consciously announced a reduction in premium for ABSLI DigiShield Plan, a hyper-personalized term plan offering, to suit our customer’s ever-evolving monetary needs. We urge customers to take benefit of this reduced premium pricing of this holistic term plan, providing financial protection for self and loved ones."

The insurance plan also provides various premium payment terms, policy tenures and death benefit pay-out options to satisfy unique customer requirements. It mitigates liabilities, provides protection to loved ones, and supports retirement and legacy goals, as per the insurer's statement.

