Abu Dhabi firm to invest $70 mn in Policybazaar

The investment, if it materializes, will mark ADQ’s expansion in India. The state-owned holding company, which invests in non-oil assets, is building out a global investment platform and views Policybazaar as an attractive option in India. The online insurance aggregator processes about 500,000 transactions a month. In January, ADQ invested ₹555 crore for a 1.8% minority stake in Biocon Biologics, a unit of Biocon, at a post-money valuation of $4.17 billion.