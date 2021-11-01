NEW DELHI: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on Monday said it has partnered Vega Helmets to provide a personal accidental policy on every online purchase of Vega Helmet.

“The tie-up aims to give the customer dual safety and protection, through the helmet and the personal accident insurance cover. The personal accident insurance cover, provides the benefit of accidental death with sum insured of ₹1 lakh, and the cover is applicable on a worldwide basis," ICICI Lombard General Insurance said in a statement.

The intent to use public transport is among the lowest in urban Indians, with nearly half (49%) saying they will use public transport less in the future, the insurer said citing the YouGov International Automotive Report 2021.

Demand for personal mobility has risen manifold, and it is estimated to encourage more purchases of two-wheelers. The increased number of two-wheeler riders combined with the high road accident statistic of India signals ta budding safety risk.

Sanjeev Mantri, executive director, ICICI Lombard, said, “In today’s world of innumerable uncertainties, an insurance cover has assumed far greater significance than ever before. A personal accident cover embodies this exact sentiment and provides the insured and their loved ones a financial security blanket in the event of an untoward incident. This tie-up takes us one step closer to ensuring an individual’s personal security."

Girdhari Chandak, managing director, Vega Helmets, said, “Vega has been the preferred choice for numerous bikers and two-wheeler riders, providing them safety and quality for over three decades. We are glad that through our tie-up with ICICI Lombard General Insurance, we are able to protect both the riders’ physical and financial well-being and provide them with a holistic and well-rounded bundle of protection."

