Accident cover: ICICI Lombard ties up with Vega Helmets

Girdhari Chandak, managing director, Vega Helmets, said, “Vega has been the preferred choice for numerous bikers and two-wheeler riders, providing them safety and quality for over three decades. We are glad that through our tie-up with ICICI Lombard General Insurance, we are able to protect both the riders’ physical and financial well-being and provide them with a holistic and well-rounded bundle of protection."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}