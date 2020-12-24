Add-ons make standard accident cover attractive

Temporary total disablement: Policyholders can also opt for temporary total disablement as an add-on with the standard policy. In such a case, if policyholders sustain an injury in an accident which completely disables them from engaging in any employment that they were capable of performing at the time of the accident, compensation will be paid at the rate of 1% of the base sum insured per week for up to 100 weeks, till the time the insured can return to work.