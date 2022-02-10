Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Insurance / News /  Aditya Birla Health Insurance inks bancassurance partnership with Utkarsh SFB

Aditya Birla Health Insurance inks bancassurance partnership with Utkarsh SFB

Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance.
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Livemint

  • Aditya Birla Health has 175 branches in India and has a diversified presence in 2,800 cities spread across the length and breadth of the country. With this partnership, it now has 12 bancassurance partners

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited. (ABHICL) on Thursday said it has signed a bancassurance agreement with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank for distribution of health insurance products through the lender's network of branches across India.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited. (ABHICL) on Thursday said it has signed a bancassurance agreement with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank for distribution of health insurance products through the lender's network of branches across India.

“Through this alliance with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Aditya Birla Health Insurance’s comprehensive suite of health insurance plans, including protection health plans, will be available for purchase to 2.7 million+ customers of the Bank across 642 branches in 214 districts spread across 19 states and 2 Union Territories in the country," the insurer, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., said in a press release.

“Through this alliance with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Aditya Birla Health Insurance’s comprehensive suite of health insurance plans, including protection health plans, will be available for purchase to 2.7 million+ customers of the Bank across 642 branches in 214 districts spread across 19 states and 2 Union Territories in the country," the insurer, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., said in a press release.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Mayank Bathwal, chief executive, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “ This bancassurance partnership will help further strengthen our distribution and unlock growth opportunities through the Bank’s wide network. This tie-up will help us reach the tier II and tier III markets with insurance solutions thereby increasing insurance penetration in the country."

Aditya Birla Health has 175 branches in India and has a diversified presence in 2,800 cities spread across the length and breadth of the country. With a vast network of more than 9,500 hospitals, the company can provide health insurance facilities to the deeper and underpenetrated parts of the country. 

With this new partnership, Aditya Birla Health now has 12 bancassurance partners with over 51,120+ direct selling agents all over India, as per the press release.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!