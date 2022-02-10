Aditya Birla Health Insurance inks bancassurance partnership with Utkarsh SFB

“Through this alliance with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Aditya Birla Health Insurance’s comprehensive suite of health insurance plans, including protection health plans, will be available for purchase to 2.7 million+ customers of the Bank across 642 branches in 214 districts spread across 19 states and 2 Union Territories in the country," the insurer, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., said in a press release.