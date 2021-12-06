Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches new plan for senior citizens

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd. (ABHICL), the health insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) – a significant non-bank financial services’ conglomerate – has launched a new plan called Activ Health Essential, an affordable health solution plan for the special health needs of senior citizens.

According to the ABHICL press release, the Activ Health Essential Plan offers comprehensive health solutions such as Day 1 Chronic Management Program coverage i.e. a policyholder will be covered from Day 1 in case of an existing condition and if it is developed at a later stage, it will be covered at no additional cost. Most covers come with a 20% mandatory co-pay which in this case can be waived off by choosing to pay an extra premium.

Many senior citizens these days follow a fitness regime that includes walks or doing yoga. On clocking 275 Activ Days in the year they will be eligible to get up to 50% of the premium as Health Returns which can be used to avail reimbursement of any health expenses or discount on annual renewal of premium and more. It also covers mental illness and home treatments.

Mayank Bathwal, CEO, ABHICL said, “Covid-19 exposed us to the grim side of healthcare. Covid -19 had impacted at least 26% of the elderly population with some or the other health issue, as per a recent study by a leading NGO for senior citizens. Furthermore, the elderly members continue to feel vulnerable and a burden on their families due to the ever-increasing medical treatment cost and lack of guidance".

Key Features of Activ Health Platinum Essential Plan includes: -

• Coverage of mental illness hospitalisation

• An expert health coach is available to assist you through your health journey

• A reward of up to 50% of the premium paid as HealthReturns

• An optional benefit of waiver of mandatory co-payment available (20% for all S.I. options).

• Cashless coverage for in-patient hospitalization in a wide network of 9000+ hospitals.

• Covers pre-hospitalization medical expenses for 30 days and post-hospitalization medical expenses for 60 days.

• Coverage for medical treatments like AYUSH cover, obesity treatment, modern treatment methods

• Covers 586 listed daycare procedures up to sum insured treatments that don’t need more than 24hrs of hospitalization.

• Choice of choosing (if opted ) during hospitalization emergency

• Benefit of Cashless home treatments

Activ health Platinum Essential can be purchased as an individual or as a family floater policy (self and spouse alone) with a wide range of Sum Insured options, depending on one's requirements, as per the ABHICL press release.

