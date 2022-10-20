Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches policy with rewards for healthy habits

Aditya Birla Health Insurance on Thursday announced the launch of ‘Activ Fit’, a comprehensive health insurance plan that targets consumers with active lifestyles and aims to reward them for their good health behaviour.
The plan will give an upfront 10% good health discount basis an assessment done through a unique facial scan. “All customers below the age of 35 years can avail an Early Bird Discount at renewal, 5% from 4th to 7th policy year & 10% from 8th policy year for the lifetime of the policy," the insurance company said in its statement.
Customers will also get a 100% binge refill feature. “In case of hospitalization, if they fall short of their insurance cover, the customer can use the 100% Binge Refill feature. This feature enables them to get cover upto sum assured, for any illness/injury," the company said.
The insurance policy also covers maternity cover, which includes normal delivery, C-section delivery, newborn baby expenses, vaccination expenses and stem cell preservation, along with modern treatment mental care cover, HIV/ AIDS and STD, day care treatments, pre-hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation and road ambulance cover.
“At 42.6 crore, millennials account for 34 per cent of India’s population. They are the demographic dividend of the nation and are more aware of health and wellness benefits than the earlier generation. The pandemic has changed the perception that they are immune to health related issues or only their employer provided health cover will suffice future medical costs. Our new Activ Fit plan has been designed keeping in mind this new awareness and health security needs of this often overlooked audience. It is not just a health insurance plan that provides financial cushioning, but a one-stop health solution that nudges the customer to live a healthy and rewarding life," said Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited.
