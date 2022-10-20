Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches policy with rewards for healthy habits

“At 42.6 crore, millennials account for 34 per cent of India’s population. They are the demographic dividend of the nation and are more aware of health and wellness benefits than the earlier generation. The pandemic has changed the perception that they are immune to health related issues or only their employer provided health cover will suffice future medical costs. Our new Activ Fit plan has been designed keeping in mind this new awareness and health security needs of this often overlooked audience. It is not just a health insurance plan that provides financial cushioning, but a one-stop health solution that nudges the customer to live a healthy and rewarding life," said Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited.