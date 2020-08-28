Coronavirus pandemic has severely affected people across the world. And the impact is not limited to the economy. The outbreak has turned into a mental health crisis as well. With unprecedented lockdowns, job cuts and health scares, the stress level of the common man is on the rise.

Considering the mental health crisis in the wake COVID-19 outbreak, Aditya Birla Health Insurance has recently introduced HeartToHeart — a 24*7 mental health helpline facility.

Anyone can reach out to HeartToHeart on +917968170406 and connect with a counsellor, who will listen to their concerns with objectivity and empathy and provide them with awareness and helpful tips to deal with their immediate mental health issues, said Mayank Bathwal, chief executive officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance. The helpline will also guide the caller to a psychologist if it is needed. The service is available till 31st August 2020.

Since the launch of the campaign, we have received around 6000 calls in two weeks, Bathwal added.

"We have managed to spread awareness about mental health into the remotest areas of the country where the concept was previously unheard of," he further mentioned.

Mental illness is a serious concern today and it is estimated that approximately 10% of the population would require active intervention for prevailing mental concerns, Bathwal believed.

On life insurance policies covering expenses of mental health expenses, Bathwal said that mental illness hospitalisation is covered under Aditya Birla health insurance indemnity products.

"While Hospitalisation expenses are incorporated in our offerings, we also extend services such as expert coaches, life coaches, mental health assessment tests, etc. Also, our expert coaches are well equipped to understand the mental health needs and concerns of the customers and advise them in the right direction." he added.

