Anyone can reach out to HeartToHeart on +917968170406 and connect with a counsellor, who will listen to their concerns with objectivity and empathy and provide them with awareness and helpful tips to deal with their immediate mental health issues, said Mayank Bathwal, chief executive officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance. The helpline will also guide the caller to a psychologist if it is needed. The service is available till 31st August 2020.