Aditya Birla Health launches Activ Health Platinum Premiere plan. Details here

Aditya Birla Health launches Activ Health Platinum Premiere plan. Details here2 min read . 09:28 AM IST
- Activ Health Platinum Premiere has an enhanced worldwide coverage for in-patient and post-hospitalisation expenses, as well as built-in coverage
NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd., the health insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., has launched of Activ Health Platinum - Premiere, a comprehensive plan with both indemnity and fixed benefit coverage.
The plan aims to meet the needs of a customer seeking complete health coverage in India as well as when traveling overseas. Activ Health Platinum Premiere has an enhanced worldwide coverage for in-patient and post-hospitalisation expenses, as well as built-in coverage for travel and accommodation expenses and visa assistance services. Advanced treatment procedures such as cyber knife and robotic operations, laser therapy, and bariatric surgery are also covered under the plan, as per a company statement.
“…It’s a comprehensive health insurance policy that gives 3 in 1 cover for cashless planned treatment covering 16 major illnesses abroad. It not only covers international hospitalisation costs but also provides other financial costs such as post hospitalisation medical expenses, international second e opinion, repatriation of mortal remains, travel and stay for the patient, attendant as well as the organ donor," said Mayank Bathwal, chief executive, Aditya Birla Health Insurance.
Policyholder will be covered for diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and asthma from the next policy anniversary if any of the specified chronic lifestyle condition is developed at a later stage, at no additional cost. Policyholders can earn HealthReturnsTM of up to 100% by staying fit and utilise earned funds towards payment of premium renewal. They also get a chance to earn 50% no claim bonus for every claim-free year and up to a maximum of 100% of sum insured. They can evaluate their health with access to health assessment and annual health check-up from day 1 and get special guidance with ABHICL’s expert- health coach, as per the press release.
Key features include:
HealthReturns: Stay fit and healthy and Earn HealthReturns up to 100% of the Premium
Super Reload: 100% unlimited reload, available for the same and unrelated illness
Cumulative Bonus: 50% of sum insured for every claim-free year, maximum up to 100% (up to a max of 1 Cr)
International coverage: Best medical planned treatment for in-patient hospitalisation on a cashless basis for 16 listed major illnesses for a sum insured of ₹3 crore and ₹6 crore
Domestic/international Emergency Assistance: Our service partner provides the following services: Emergency Medical Evacuation, Medical Monitoring, Medical Repatriation
Expert health coach: Special guidance on medical, nutritional, mental & fitness, mental counselling session, homeopathy teleconsultation
Chronic management programme: Get upgraded to chronic management programme automatically if you develop a chronic condition after buying the policy
Home treatment: Cashless home treatment is provided for listed illnesses in select cities
Second e-opinion: Avail an e-opinion from a panel of domestic/international medical practitioners
Personal Accident and Critical illness covers.
