Aditya Birla Health launches Activ Health Platinum Premiere plan. Details here

Policyholder will be covered for diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and asthma from the next policy anniversary if any of the specified chronic lifestyle condition is developed at a later stage, at no additional cost. Policyholders can earn HealthReturnsTM of up to 100% by staying fit and utilise earned funds towards payment of premium renewal. They also get a chance to earn 50% no claim bonus for every claim-free year and up to a maximum of 100% of sum insured. They can evaluate their health with access to health assessment and annual health check-up from day 1 and get special guidance with ABHICL’s expert- health coach, as per the press release.