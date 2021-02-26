Subscribe
Home >Insurance >News >Aditya Birla Health offers 100% return of premium on no claims for 2 years
The cheapest health insurance plans may not be the best ones. Compare premiums in tandem with other features, especially restrictions and claims settlement. Photo: iStockphoto

Aditya Birla Health offers 100% return of premium on no claims for 2 years

1 min read . 02:45 PM IST PTI

The offering is the new version of its flagship product Activ Health, which provides comprehensive health protection with extensive wellness benefits, the company said

MUMBAI : Aditya Birla Health Insurance has launched what it claims to be an industry-first move in the health insurance segment offering up to 100% return of the premium.

The offering is the new version of its flagship product Activ Health, which provides a comprehensive health protection with extensive wellness benefits, the company said on Friday.

It claimed that it is the only health insurer offering up to 100% return of the premium in terms of rewards and reload of the sum insured through the new policy.

Customers will be refunded through rewards if they have had two claims-free years wherein they earn 50 per cent no claim bonus for every claim-free year or 100 per cent of the sum insured, said chief executive Mayank Bathwal.

A customer is rewarded through a cash-equivalent that can be used for either health-related expenses like buying medicines, paying for diagnostic tests, day-care treatment, out-patient expenses (OPD), and alternative treatments that are traditionally excluded, or can be used towards the payment of future premium, the company said.

The policy also offers coverage for mental illness counselling, unlimited homeopathy telemedicine, day care treatment, modern and advanced treatment methods, day 1 coverage for chronic illnesses such as asthma, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes, it said.

Optionally, it also offers coverage of 3-6 crore for major illnesses and cashless hospitalisation for critical illnesses for treatment abroad, the company said.

Bathwal said the company has designed the Activ Health policy to meet the evolving needs of customers and to promote sustainable healthy lifestyle.

