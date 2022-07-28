Aditya Birla Health, Policybazaar launch OPD add-on cover with zero waiting

The add-on cover aims to provide hassle-free physical and virtual consultation, and offers a range of special consultations such as gynaecology, orthopaedic, paediatric, ophthalmologist, physiotherapist and nutritionist, referred or prescribed by a general practitioner
NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd. (ABHICL) has launched ‘OPD Add-on’ for its customers. This product can be added to existing indemnity plans to provide unlimited medical consultation at affordable prices.
The add-on cover aims to provide hassle-free physical and virtual consultation, and offers a range of special consultations such as gynaecology, orthopaedic, paediatric, ophthalmologist, physiotherapist and nutritionist, referred or prescribed by a general practitioner, in relation to any illness or injury.
Mayank Bathwal, chief executive officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “New-Age insurance is all about being proactive, taking preventive measures and being there for our customer. Hence, we came up with an OPD Add-on cover with both physical and tele-consultation which can be easily accessible for policyholders. This cover will help them consult doctors virtually as well, irrespective of their location."
Types of OPD Add-on Cover:
Option (1) ₹599 per insured (excluding tax) - Unlimited Physical Outpatient consultations by a general medical practitioner
Option (2) ₹799 per insured (excluding tax) - Unlimited Physical & Virtual Outpatient consultations by a general medical practitioner
Option (3) ₹999 per insured (excluding tax) - Unlimited Physical & Virtual Outpatient consultations by a general medical practitioner
There is no waiting period and the add-on kicks in from day one, and covers more than 32,000 doctor networks in over 70 cities. Selection of OPD Add-on will be applied at policy level and all insured will receive the benefit on an individual basis by default. The minimum and maximum age at entry will be as per the base policy.
Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com, said, “Health insurance with OPD coverage is an urgent need for the country as 60% of all healthcare expenses are OPD, and these are currently paid out of pocket. This product solves a large un-met need. We have always had customers coming and asking for OPD plans and this should really help address that market gap. This completely aligns with our vision of making financial security accessible to every Indian household when they truly need it."