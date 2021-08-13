Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches Guaranteed Annuity Plus. Details here

Commenting on the launch, Kamlesh Rao, MD &CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, said, “As we forge forward in life, and deal with the disruption caused by the pandemic, people are adopting practical yet cautious approach towards managing their finances. They are seeking out options to generate guaranteed returns. ABSLI Guaranteed Annuity Plus provides for this critical need and allows one to generate regular income during one’s retirement, without worrying about the rising prices, increasing health care costs, higher life expectancy etc. Keeping our customers’ unique needs in mind, we have ensured that the plan provides multiple annuity options to choose from, ensuring our customers and their loved ones continue to enjoy their current lifestyle, during the golden years of their life."

