Adverse reactions from covid vaccine to be covered under health insurance: Irdai

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Thursday clarified that in the unlikely event of hospitalization following an adverse reaction to covid-19 vaccination, the treatment of the vaccine recipient will be covered under the health insurance policies subject to the specific terms and conditions of the policy.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Thursday clarified that in the unlikely event of hospitalization following an adverse reaction to covid-19 vaccination, the treatment of the vaccine recipient will be covered under the health insurance policies subject to the specific terms and conditions of the policy.

Also Read | Why India needs to look east at Taiwan

A few months back many healthcare workers had approached health insurers seeking clarification on their existing health policy coverage for covid-19 vaccine’s adverse reactions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Naval Goel, founder & CEO, PolicyX.com said the terms and conditions mentioned by the Irdai in the recent guideline refer to the common conditions that come with every existing health insurance policy.

"This notification clarifies that any affected person due to Covid-19 vaccination and in need for hospitalisation will be treated like any other ailment and the services offered by their respective insurance company will remain constant in this scenario also with the already given pre-mentioned clauses in your existing health policy," he said.

Thus, if a policyholder needs to be hospitalised in case of treatment for a covid-19 vaccine-related adverse reaction, he/she will have to file a claim with the insurer in a similar way how it is being processed for a regular health insurance policy claim. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Do you have a personal finance query? Send in your queries at mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts.