Airtel Payments Bank offers car insurance in association with Bharti AXA GI

"We always look for creating eco-systems that help us improve reach of our insurance solutions. As part of our partnership with Airtel Payments Bank and strong synergies of customer-centricity, we are offering innovative motor insurance products to its customers through a seamless journey from the purchase to the claim process. The strategic alliance will also help us reach out to the growing customer base of the bank and secure them," Sanjeev Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer& Managing Director, Bharti AXA General Insurance.