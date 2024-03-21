Akasa aims to fly to Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam in 2-3 years: CEO
The airline, which commenced flight operations in India in August 2022, is slated to operate its maiden international flight on 28 March from Mumbai to Doha. The airline had operated its first domestic flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.
New Delhi: As India’s youngest airline Akasa Air prepares to launch international flights next week, the low-cost carrier has plans to register record expansion in international segment and expects to connect cities across Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia in the next 2-3 years, a top company executive said.