All about renewal, migration, portability of Corona Rakshak, Kavach health plans

"With this development, as insurers we will work towards safeguarding policyholders against the Covid-19 health risks, however, at the same time we would prefer that such insuring population eventually opts for comprehensive health insurance policies, after realizing the important role that health insurance plays in times of such exigencies and future complications ," says Gurdeep Singh Batra, Head - Retail Underwriting, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on norms from IRDAI on renewal, Portability and migration of Covid specific policies.