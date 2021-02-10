All you need to know about 'Act of God' in insurance

The definition of an Act of God varies depending on the insurer. According to Sanjay Datta, chief-underwriting, claims and reinsurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, an Act of God is a natural disaster, under which a bunch of perils such as cyclone or earthquake are put together. “This means that these disasters are not caused due to any human negligence. It is called an Act of God because it affects a lot of people at the same time. The scale and the intensity of the people getting affected define an Act of God," he said.

