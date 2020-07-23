Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Insurance >News >Amazon to offer auto insurance in India
The insurance is currently available on Amazon's app and mobile website

Amazon to offer auto insurance in India

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST Reuters

  • India is one the fastest growing markets for Amazon, although it has had to face several regulatory hurdles
  • Amazon's service will compete with local rivals including digital payments firm Paytm and insurance aggregator Policybazar, which is backed by SoftBank

NEW DELHI : Amazon.com Inc's Indian unit on Thursday said it will begin offering auto insurance, making India the e-commerce giant's first market for the service.

Amazon.com Inc's Indian unit on Thursday said it will begin offering auto insurance, making India the e-commerce giant's first market for the service.

Amazon Pay, the India unit's payments arm, has partnered with private firm Acko General Insurance to offer car and motor-bike insurance, the company said in its blog.

Amazon Pay, the India unit's payments arm, has partnered with private firm Acko General Insurance to offer car and motor-bike insurance, the company said in its blog.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The insurance is currently available on Amazon's app and mobile website.

Customers of Amazon's Prime loyalty programme -- which promises free movies and music streaming as well as faster deliveries for an annual 999 rupees ($13.36) -- will get extra benefits and more discounts, Amazon said.

Amazon's service will compete with local rivals including digital payments firm Paytm and insurance aggregator Policybazar, which is backed by SoftBank.

India is one the fastest growing markets for Amazon, although it has had to face several regulatory hurdles.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated