The impact of the outbreak of coronavirus has perhaps been a wake-up call for many of those who were without any health insurance coverage or had an inadequate amount of coverage. In an interview with Mint, Sanjiv Bajaj , joint chairman & MD, Bajaj Capital, shared his views on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on consumers and how they are looking at ways to increase the sum assured of their health insurance plan. Edited excerpts:

After the covid-19 pandemic, what has changed as far as consumer preferences are concerned?

In the case of hospitalization due to covid-19, hospital bills ran into a few lakhs for many people. We saw a huge spike in the number of queries around health cover plans and also saw people buying high cover plans. In the latter part of the year, the regulator had asked insurers to launch coronavirus specific plans, which also showed a lot of traction among the buyers. Consumers are now looking to increase the sum assured of their health insurance plan, adding Super Top Up’s to increase their health insurance coverage, where people have seen by paying a few thousand extra premium the sum assured can be increased from ₹5 lakh to around ₹30 to 40 lakh. They are doing so because they have seen how in case of diseases like Covid 19 which spreads in a family and how they could have to easily spend ₹10 lakh plus for a family in case multiple members fall sick.

At the same time, the popularity of the term insurance plan saw an increase both among the youth and the middle-aged population. The uncertainty arising out of the pandemic led people to think about their long-term goals and started finding ways to protect their savings. We have witnessed that people, instead of buying term plan for a specific period of policy term for say up to age 70 or 75, now are buying term insurances that offer coverage till the age 99 as it becomes a part of legacy planning too. People have started reviewing their term insurance to post covid-19 outbreak.

How youngsters should plan to buy insurance amid the covid outbreak?

Be secure by not paying more. It is best to buy health insurance coverage when you are younger, that is, between age 30 and 35. This will not only keep the premium lower but will also help in getting a high coverage. Youngsters, therefore, should buy insurance early on in life when medical issues are less. As one age, financial responsibility rises and so one should keep reviewing coverage to enhance it over time. Besides, one must buy the longest possible term when it comes to buying term life insurance. Calculate your insurance need so that you don’t pay too much premium for getting high insurance cover where you aren’t able to save for your other financial goals. Therefore, you must keep track of the cost of the total premium you pay towards the insurance covers you need. Review your policies on renewals. This will help you align your savings towards other financial goals such as retirement, higher education, etc.

High premium Ulips have become taxable as per Budget 2021. So, what should be the approach now for those investing in Ulips?

Only the Unit linked insurance policies (Ulips) with a premium higher than ₹2.5 lakh a year are impacted because of the new rule. Those who have long term goals to achieve, investing through Ulips build in a disciplined approach to investing. At the moment, there are also guaranteed return on traditional plans which offer around 6% guaranteed tax-free returns, these have become quite attractive and are still tax-free and are a great investment option. There is no premium cap for them. However, you must evaluate your financial goals and other investment avenues before buying one.

