Amid covid outbreak, consumers looking to raise insurance cover: Sanjiv Bajaj

Be secure by not paying more. It is best to buy health insurance coverage when you are younger, that is, between age 30 and 35. This will not only keep the premium lower but will also help in getting a high coverage. Youngsters, therefore, should buy insurance early on in life when medical issues are less. As one age, financial responsibility rises and so one should keep reviewing coverage to enhance it over time. Besides, one must buy the longest possible term when it comes to buying term life insurance. Calculate your insurance need so that you don’t pay too much premium for getting high insurance cover where you aren’t able to save for your other financial goals. Therefore, you must keep track of the cost of the total premium you pay towards the insurance covers you need. Review your policies on renewals. This will help you align your savings towards other financial goals such as retirement, higher education, etc.

