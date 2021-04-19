An investment to mitigate the risks we face

1,500 or more persons are diagnosed with acute respiratory, diarrhoeal diseases and tuberculosis every day. Some of these diseases require hospitalization, but others like tuberculosis may require extended home treatment. A close family member’s asthma gets aggravated each year as the air quality dips. A staff member had to leave us and return to her village because of tuberculosis. According to the National Health Profile, there are many other ailments that Delhiites are diagnosed with every day and I have just picked a few.

